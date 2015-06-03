BBNaija: Miracle and Tobi bag new endorsements, to get N1million worth of shoes and clothes

#BBNaija: Miracle and Tobi bag new endorsements, to get N1million worth of shoes and clothesby Abigail Achor 29/04/2018 15:31:00 0 comments 1 Views
The bond between Big Brother Naija 2018 ex-housemates, Tobi and Miracle keeps getting stronger as they have been named Lekucci’s Global Ambassadors.The endorsement deal as announced by the brand, comes with a year supply of clothes and shoes. Sharing the news on their Instagram as they presented the duo with the N1million cheque today, Lekucci wrote;
“We are glad to announce to the General Public that @miracleikechukwu
Is #LekucciGlobal newest Ambassador.
The Ambassadorial role comes with a year Supply of Clothes, Shoes and other Fashion Accessories.
Congratulations #teammiracle #flyboy
#GreaterTogether
We are glad to announce to the General Public that @tobibakre
Is #LekucciGlobal newest Ambassador.
The Ambassadorial role comes with a year Supply of Clothes, Shoes and other Fashion Accessories.
Congratulations #teamtobi #YorubaDemon
#GreaterTogether”
