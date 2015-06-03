BBNaija: Miracle and Tobi bag new endorsements, to get N1million worth of shoes and clothes

The bond between Big Brother Naija 2018 ex-housemates, Tobi and Miracle keeps getting stronger as they have been named Lekucci’s Global Ambassadors.The endorsement deal as announced by the brand, comes with a year supply of clothes and shoes. Sharing the news on their Instagram as they presented the duo with the N1million cheque today, Lekucci wrote;

“We are glad to announce to the General Public that @miracleikechukwu

Is #LekucciGlobal newest Ambassador.

The Ambassadorial role comes with a year Supply of Clothes, Shoes and other Fashion Accessories.

Congratulations #teammiracle #flyboy

#GreaterTogether

We are glad to announce to the General Public that @tobibakre

Is #LekucciGlobal newest Ambassador.

The Ambassadorial role comes with a year Supply of Clothes, Shoes and other Fashion Accessories.

Congratulations #teamtobi #YorubaDemon

#GreaterTogether”



