What Police Said On Bomb Explosion At Ohanaeze Leader, John Nwodo’s Enugu Residence

29/04/2018

The Police have spoken out on explosion which rocked the country home of the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Enugu State.
Spokesman of the Nigerian Police Force in Enugu state, Ebere Amaraizu, has confirmed the Sunday attack on the country home of Ohaneze National President, John Nwodo.

According to PREMIUM TIMES, he noted that there were no lives lost to the explosion which he said was caused by a very low device thrown into Nwodo’s compound by unknown persons.

Amaraizu said; “The State Commissioner of Police immediately raced to the scene of the incident on getting the report; and while there Mr Nwodo, who was not around when the explosion happened, also came in.”

He said the explosion caused minor damage to the windows of a smaller building inside the compound, adding that the command has deployed its officers to secure the area.

“The command is on top of the situation and very soon the perpetrators will be arrested as we have commenced investigation into the incident,” he added.

Meanwhile, John Nwodo has also reacted to the explosion at his residence, saying that the attackers, who threw the explosive device through the fence of his house, are cowards.

He said the attack will not deter him from speaking on various issues affecting the country and the Igbos.

