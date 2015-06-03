I Was Never Attracted To Any Housemate, I Was There to Play The Game – #BBNaija Cee-C

Cee-C, who was the first runner-up in the recently concluded Big Brother Naija reality TV show, and whom everyone might have thought her family would seriously chastise her for her behaviors while on the show. She however opened up in an interview with Tofarati Ige that they are all cool with her.

In the interview, Cee-C said she decided to go for the auditioning just some few weeks after she saw the advert of Instagram, but she did not tell her family about her plans until the final stage of the auditioning.

About their reaction when they found out she was going to be a housemate?

They know I have always wanted to be on TV, so they were not surprised about my decision. The fact that I made it into the house despite the large number of people that auditioned also impressed them.

Lessons learnt from the Big Brother House?

I learnt to live and let live. Also, adversities are opportunities for you to shine, so make the best of it.

Next stage

This is a new environment, so I am trying to get used to it. I’m looking at the opportunities I have to know the ones to go for and make money. I hope to act and I’m also a music artiste.

About her relationship status before the show

No, I wasn’t and I never thought of finding love while in the house. I was there to play a game and I planned to do whatever it took to win.

She wasn’t attracted to anyone on the show and would date no one

Nobody. I wasn’t attracted to anybody in the house. As regards the kind of man I like, the God factor is very important. It also has to be someone who understands and loves me deeply.

On her being mobbed at the airport

We had just come out of the house and I didn’t know what to expect. We were just in the house doing our thing; we didn’t even know if people really watched us. However, the reception was overwhelming and I felt loved. It felt good seeing so many people rushing to say hi. As for the attack on me, when you have a large crowd, such a thing is inevitable; I think it was a mistake.

About knowing Ebuka before the competition

I would rather not talk about that please.

Her family’s reaction about her behaviour in the house

They were happy to see me. They have not told me that they were not happy with anything I did in the house.