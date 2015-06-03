Scores of Boko Haram killed in air raid – NAF

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said its aircraft killed scores of Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) at Yuwe in Borno, through successful air strikes.

Olatokunbo Adesanya, NAF’s Director of Public Relations and Information, who confirmed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said the operation was conducted on Saturday.

“The mission was conducted following intelligence report that Boko Haram terrorist fighters were hibernating in the settlement.

“Consequently, the Air Task Force detailed Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Alpha Jet Aircraft and one Mi-35 Helicopter Gunship to conduct Air Interdiction on the terrorists’ location in two waves.

“Overhead the location, the NAF fighter aircraft acquired and attacked the terrorists in the settlement with bombs, rockets and canons, while a NAF Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) conducted Battle Damage Assessment (BDA) of the mission.

“The BDA revealed that at the end of the attack, some buildings in the location were successfully destroyed and engulfed in fire while the occupying terrorists were neutralized,’’ Adesanya said.

He said also that some of the terrorists, who survived the attacks, were seen scampering for safety, with various degrees of wounds.

“The fighter aircraft then attacked the fleeing terrorists in subsequent waves of attacks,” Mr Adesanya, an air vice marshal said.