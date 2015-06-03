Felliani gives Manchester United late win over Arsenal 

Maroune Felliani was the hero for Manchester United on Sunday as his stoppage time header gave the Red Devils a slim 2-1 win over Arsenal in their Super Sunday Premier League clash at Old Trafford.

It was Arsene Wenger’s last visit to Old Trafford as Arsenal manager and it was initially looking good when Henrikh Mkhitaryan cancelled out Paul Pogba’s early goal.

However, while it was looking like the points will be shared, Felliani made sure United claimed all three points on offer to help the Red Devils seal their Champions League spot for next season.

On the other hand, Arsenal’s chance of European football next season without wining the Europa League is increasingly becoming more difficult.

Nigeria international Alex Iwobi was in action in Sunday’s game.