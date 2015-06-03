Nigeria News

BBNaija: Miracle Reveals Who He Wants To Take To His All Expense Paid Trip To Dubai

by 29/04/2018 15:55:00 0 comments 1 Views

Miracle Wants To Take His Mother Or Nina To His Dubai All Expense Trip

Big brother Naija 2018 winner, Miracle won an all expense paid trip to Dubia for two as part of his N45 million win.

He has now revealed the woman he wants to take with him. According to him, he’d take either Nina, his lover or his mum.

He said;

“When I heard about the trip, the two people that came to my mind are Nina and my Mom. I know we are all busy right now so if Nina can’t make it then it’s my Mom. Its between the two of them.”

Watch below;

#BBNaija for those of you who can't watch it on youtube. @FlyBoyMiracle says he's taking either @NinaIvy_ or his mom for the trip for 2????????????
I feel for some people on these streets????????. Flyboy don't worry, Nina will be available. You guys need a break. pic.twitter.com/0L4KRrXR90

— Fine Mop (@MaurineShei) April 29, 2018

Source – 36ng


Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category

BBNaija: Miracle Reveals Who He Wants To Take To His All Expense Paid Trip To Dubai

Download Music: Harmonize Ft Diamond Platnumz – Kwangwaru

Advice Column: My Friend’s Girlfriend Keeps Flirting With Me, If Only She Knows I Have HIV

Our exam papers did not leak - WAEC

New movie ‘Avengers’ opens with $630m, smashing global record

Plane crash averted in U.S. with 157 passengers onboard

Felliani gives Manchester United late win over Arsenal 

Taraba Violence: Mambilla residents pledge to live in peace

World Team Table Tennis: Nigeria wins first game against Turkey

Scores of Boko Haram killed in air raid – NAF