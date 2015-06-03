Nigeria News

BBNaija: Miracle Reveals Who He Wants To Take To His All Expense Paid Trip To Dubai

Big brother Naija 2018 winner, Miracle won an all expense paid trip to Dubia for two as part of his N45 million win.
He has now revealed the woman he wants to take with him. According to him, he’d take either Nina , his lover or his mum.

He said;

“When I heard about the trip, the two people that came to my mind are Nina and my Mom. I know we are all busy right now so if Nina can’t make it then it’s my Mom. Its between the two of them.”

