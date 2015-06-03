“I Will Never Disrespect Efe” – Tobi Bakre Makes U-turn After Shading The Ex BBNaija Winner

Big Brother Naija finalist Tobi Bakre has said that he will never disrespect Efe Ejeba the winner of the 2017 Big Brother Naija show.

According to Tobi who spoke during the housemates party last night, his words were misconstrued and given another meaning.

The reports had stated that Tobi Bakre opined that Efe won the show out of pity not because he had any specific as potential or talent. In the report, it was stated that Tobi added that Nigerian voted Efe out of pity.

However, while speaking to newsmen, Tobi said the reports were disrespectful and he would never disrespect anyone in that way.

“My words were given another context…its all love for Efe” he said