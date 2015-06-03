Nigeria News

“I Will Never Disrespect Efe” – Tobi Bakre Makes U-turn After Shading The Ex BBNaija Winner

by 29/04/2018 17:00:00 0 comments 1 Views

Big Brother Naija finalist Tobi Bakre has said that he will never disrespect Efe Ejeba the winner of the 2017 Big Brother Naija show.
According to Tobi who spoke during the housemates party last night, his words were misconstrued and given another meaning.

The reports had stated that Tobi Bakre opined that Efe won the show out of pity not because he had any specific as potential or talent. In the report, it was stated that Tobi added that Nigerian voted Efe out of pity.

However, while speaking to newsmen, Tobi said the reports were disrespectful and he would never disrespect anyone in that way.

“My words were given another context…its all love for Efe” he said

Click Here To Download Edujandon.com News App From Playstore

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category

Leo replies lady who accused him of secretly texting Alex for a hookup

#BBNaija: Tobi discloses his words about Efe winning out of pity were twisted

Miracle reveals who he wants to take to his all expense paid trip to Dubai

REVEALED: Boko Haram Runs A Govt By Lake Chad Shores

Gunmen kidnap Ekiti PDP chief, demand N30 million ransom

Nigerians blast President Buhari in response to aide’s question about 2019 re-election

Our role in attack on senator who called for Buhari’s impeachment – Nigeria Police

Christian groups protest, warn President Buhari to stop killings or lose 2019

Thugs attack senator’s political meeting

Boko Haram: Nigeria did not get required support from Obama – Presidency