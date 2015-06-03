MUNARS: How Wenger was Honored By United (Photos) 

Outgoing Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger was warmly greeted by Manchester United fans on Sunday.

The Frenchman was also presented with a gift by former United boss, Alex Ferguson on his final visit to Old Trafford.

The 68-year-old and Ferguson were fierce rivals for many years as Arsenal and United battled for Premier League supremacy.

Ferguson greeted Wenger on the touchline before kick-off before presenting him with a glass momento alongside current United manager Jose Mourinho.

Mourinho has also had his spats with Wenger, most famously describing him as a “specialist in failure.”

It was all smiles as the Portuguese and Wenger enjoyed a warm embrace before kick-off while Wenger was applauded by the United support.

Ferguson told United website, “There are some great clubs and some fantastic competition in the Premier League now but United against Arsenal was great for the game.

“It made the Premier League.

“Virtually every game we played against Arsenal, there was a real edge to the match. There were confrontations, because there were two teams and two managers battling for one award: the Premier League.

“In my time, we had a few arguments but I always did really respect the man because he did a fantastic job at his club.

