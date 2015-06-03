Nigeria News

Nigerians blast President Buhari in response to aide’s question about 2019 re-election

by 29/04/2018 19:39:00 0 comments 1 Views

The Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, stirred up a real controversy when he put up a tweet asking the opinion of Nigerians about Buhari’s plan to seek re-election.

“President @MBuhari plans to seek a second term. What is your assessment of his administration so far?” Ahmad asked.

If Ahmad had hoped to get complimentary remarks from his numerous followers on the social media handle, he was mistaken, as Nigerians tweeted back in angry responses.

Read some responses below:

I voted him in 2015 but in 2019 I will vote him out
— abbaadamkn (@8e6bbf9d7b014d4) April 29, 2018
F9 - Failed Woefully
— Ugochukwu Okpara (@ugosplendour) April 29, 2018
I want to believe that this criminal attempt at laundering Buhari’s image has nothing to do with Atlantic Council as an institution. Anyone who scores Buhari anything but failure on security and economy is nothing but an irredeemable knave.
— Air Raid (@OdogwuOgbete) April 29, 2018
Baba has failed
— Xanatos (@XanatosObi) April 28, 2018
Pls @BashirAhmaad what Security are you talking about, people are dieing every day and you are here talking rubbish, How many people have been killed since this administration took office, please stop all this pic.twitter.com/yECuQ7adHw
— Ogubuike Benedict (@OgubuikeBenedi4) April 29, 2018
Don't worry this joke is on us now, it will soon be on you. We've sacrificed enough for old politicians, it's time youth take over.
— Temitope Idowu (@abumaleeq) April 29, 2018

