Gunmen kidnap Ekiti PDP chief, demand N30 million ransom

Gunmen on Saturday kidnapped the Financial Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ekiti State, Mr. Kayode Oni.

Oni was said to have been kidnapped between Efon-Erio Ekiti highway while returning to Aramoko Ekiti in Ekiti West Local Government at about 4.30pm.

The state Publicity Secretary of the Party, Mr. Jackson Adebayo, told newsmen in Ado Ekiti on Sunday that Oni was returning from where he had gone to conduct the PDP Local Government congress in Efon Local Government.

He revealed that the kidnappers had established contact with his wife and younger brother and demanded N30m ransom.

He added that Oni was carrying his daughter and grandson in his car at the time he was kidnapped by the gunmen.

“He went to conduct our Local Government Congress in Efon Alaaye and was abducted while returning to Aramoko.

“The family has been contacted, but they told the abductors that even the entire family can’t raise N1m and they were requesting for N30m to secure his freedom.

“Our party is not resting as well. We are making contact to ensure that his safety is guaranteed in the kidnappers’ den,” Adebayo said.

When contacted, the Police Commissioner, Ekiti Command, Mr. Abdullahi Chafe, said he was out of Ekiti and had not been adequately briefed.

“I can’t confirm now, there is no way I would know because I am not in Ekiti State as I speak with you. But, I will give you details later,” the CP said.