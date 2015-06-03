Nigeria News

#BBNaija: Tobi discloses his words about Efe winning out of pity were twisted

by 29/04/2018 18:54:00 0 comments 1 Views

Tobi has said his words were misunderstood after news had it that he said BBNaija 2017 winner Efe won due to pity from voters.

He was surprised at the quick twist in words from people after his interview with Punch Newspaper, saying he can never say such a thing about anyone, let alone Efe.

In his chat with Goldmyne TV the homecoming party held for the top 5 housemates at Cubana yesterday, Tobi said;

‘No that was misconstrued. Efe is much loved, like I said I went into the house to sell myself, like show people what I can do. My words were twisted. So Efe if you dey hear, is one love mehn, I won’t disrespect you. It was misconstrued, everything I said was taken into another context. I’m out for truth, I will air my opinion, but I won’t disrespect anybody’.

Leave a Comment…

comments


Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category

Leo replies lady who accused him of secretly texting Alex for a hookup

#BBNaija: Tobi discloses his words about Efe winning out of pity were twisted

Miracle reveals who he wants to take to his all expense paid trip to Dubai

REVEALED: Boko Haram Runs A Govt By Lake Chad Shores

Gunmen kidnap Ekiti PDP chief, demand N30 million ransom

Nigerians blast President Buhari in response to aide’s question about 2019 re-election

Our role in attack on senator who called for Buhari’s impeachment – Nigeria Police

Christian groups protest, warn President Buhari to stop killings or lose 2019

Thugs attack senator’s political meeting

Boko Haram: Nigeria did not get required support from Obama – Presidency