Leo replies lady who accused him of secretly texting Alex for a hookup

Leo has just replied a Twitter user who accused him of secretly texting Alex for a hookup since she arrived Nigeria.

Speaking on some behind the scene incidents between Leo and Alex who had a romantic affair on the reality show, @Folashadesimi tweeted;

#bbnaija OK let me do ofofo small, 100%legit…. Tolex ar datin but on a private stuff,Leo has been textin Alex wants them to hook up but she said no….tobi family loves Alex nd vice versa… Alex was d one who encouraged tobi to go for d shoot with ceec yesterday.. More 2 come

She also tweeted;

#bbnaija Yesterday party WS lit…lemme start with bamted…they wanted to act/form and standout BT it didn’t work bcos every1 was all around toralex…bambam had to stand on a chair so dat she can see oda housemates dem no even send or look their side,Teddy smoking asusual.

#BBNaija At d party most of the housemates ignored themselves but tobi no send anybody he was having fun buying drinks and jealously was all over some people faces,he was all over alex, Leo was stealing some glances though.. DJ just dey hail am

Leo however in reacting to this said the last time he spoke to Alex was on Thursday and she didn’t have a phone as at the time.

He further pleaded God’s mercy on the soul of the lady accusing him.

Here’s what he wrote;

Well last I spoke to Alex before I saw her yesterday was Wednesday/Thursday and she didn’t have a phone yet. I spoke to her on @tayoisrogue ‘s phone. God have mercy on your soul.

On BamBam, Leo also wrote;

I left the party before Bam bam came Sha. That’s all I know. How can you wake up on Sunday to just be lying. Sabbath o

