At least eight people dead, many injured in fresh herdsmen attack in Benue

At least eight persons were feared dead late Saturday night in a fresh attack on Agagbe community, Sengev, Gwer West local government area of Benue after an invasion by suspected herdsmen.

According to our source, the marauding herdsmen resorted to sacking the community after their entreaty to be allowed into the community with their cattle to graze was turned down by the youths and elders of the area. “They had few days ago sent emissaries to the village to be allowed entry into the village to graze their cows but the people refused.

“Shortly after, the herders were seen with thousands of cow trying to enter the village which the people resisted. “They later came back and claimed that the cows had been killed but the people insisted that there was nothing like that.

They insisted that it was a ploy by the herders to curry sympathy to allow them entry into the community. “Later Saturday night around 11pm armed herdsmen stormed Agagbe and started shooting sporadically burning down the property of the people and injuring many. “Many of the people have fled their homes and taken refuge in nearby communities in Apa local government area of the state.”

“For now the people have been able to confirm that eight persons were killed and many injured but many are still missing and accounted for.” The Police Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent, ASP, Moses Yamu could not be reached on phone to confirm the development.