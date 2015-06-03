Nigeria News

PDP, Ekweremadu, IPOB react to explosion at Nwodo’s residence

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the Sunday attack on the country home of the Ohaneze Ndigbo National President, John Nwodo, in Ukehe, Enugu State.

The police spokesperson in Enugu State, Ebere Amaraizu, on Sunday confirmed the attack to PREMIUM TIMES. He said there were no lives lost to the explosion which he said was caused by a low explosive device thrown into Mr Nwodo’s compound by yet to be identified persons.

He said the explosion caused minor damage to the windows of a smaller building inside the compound, adding that the command has deployed its officers to secure the area.

In a statement by the PDP spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party described the action of the arsonists as callous, horrendous and wicked and called on security agencies to unravel the identities of the masked characters behind the dastardly act.

“All our security agencies must swing into action and arrest the culprits to serve as deterrent to others.

“Our nation cannot afford another form of criminality in view of the psychological trauma Nigerians are going through with bloodletting and killings in many states of the federation,” the party said.

Similarly, the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, also condemned the explosion at Mr Nwodo’s residence.

According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Uche Anichukwu, Mr Ekweremadu condemned the incident describing it as an ugly, evil, outrageous and a dastardly act.

“This is quite an unusual development in the South-east and we will not accept it,” he said.

He further called on the security agencies to get to the root of “this devilish act” and ensure that the culprits and masterminds are brought to book immediately.

Also, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) condemned the attack, saying “those seeking to implicate IPOB will end up implicating themselves.”

In a statement issued by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, the group called on the South-east and South-south to be vigilant.

“The organisers of the terror campaign intend to divert attention from the massive embarrassment and public humiliation which awaits Buhari, in Washington DC, courtesy of IPOB in the USA.

“They may have wrongly calculated that embarking on mass murder and destruction is the only way to convince the U.S. authorities that IPOB is a terrorist organisation, deserving of proscription and extra judicial executions,” it said.
Mr Nwodo also reacted to the explosion at his residence.

Speaking briefly to PREMIUM TIMES on phone, Mr Nwodo said the attackers, who threw the explosive device through the fence of his house, are cowards.

He said the attack will not deter him from speaking on various issues affecting the country and the Igbos.

