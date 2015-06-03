Nigeria News

“I’ll kill Nina, I’ll Kill Cee-C, I won’t smash either one” Tobi says

by 30/04/2018 04:10:00 0 comments 1 Views

Tobi Bakre has said he can’t “smash” Cee-C or Nina but he can definitely Marry Alex.

When playing the Smash, Marry, or Kill game at Cool FM, Tobi was asked who he will smash, marry, or kill, Alex, Nina, and Cee-C? And he replied:

I’ll kill Nina, kill Cee-C, marry Alex. I won’t smash either of the two.

He also said he can’t date Cee-C and added that she needs to control her emotions. But he was quick to point out that the Cee-C he knew was the one in the house and she might be a different person outside the Big Brother Naija house.

Watch the video below.

Source – Linda Ikeji


Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category

‘How Obama Failed Nigeria In Boko Haram Fight’- Presidency

“I’ll kill Nina, I’ll Kill Cee-C, I won’t smash either one” Tobi says

BBNaija star Khloe flashes major-side b0ob in sexy swimsuit (photos)

Under Jonathan, Boko Haram strolled into Abuja at will — Lai Mohammed

‎ICAN honours Adeosun, Fowler, others

Nigeria sliding from ethnic cleansing to genocide – Soyinka

No one knows Nigeria’s real population – Osuntokun

Johns Hopkins University revokes Bill Cosby’s honorary degree

PDP, Ekweremadu, IPOB react to explosion at Nwodo’s residence

How INTELS scholarship changed my life – Goni