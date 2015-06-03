‘Very Superior’ Barcelona win La Liga

Barcelona’s latest La Liga triumph is not a coincidence as their star player, Lionel Messi, believes his team was “very superior” to all their rivals on their way to the League crown.

Messi again delivered at a crucial time for Barca on Sunday, scoring a hat-trick in an entertaining 4-2 win at Deportivo La Coruna to see the club clinch a seventh league crown in 10 seasons.

The Argentina international feels his side, who remain unbeaten in La Liga, this season, were deserving champions.

“We were very superior to the other rivals,” he told Movistar.

“We did not lose games practically, only one in the Copa [del Rey] and, unfortunately, the Champions League, which was unexpected because of how we arrived.

“The truth is, it has a lot of merit. It’s very difficult.”

The La Liga crown means Barca sends out Andres Iniesta, who is ending his 22-year association with the club at the end of the season, with a double.

This is Barcelona’s 25th La Liga title.