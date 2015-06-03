Information Nigeria Ad Reviews Series: Episode 3 – Dano Milk

Welcome everyone to our new ad review series were we would reviewing popular TV adverts. We kicked started the series with reviewing Ad which aired in the just concluded Big Brother Naija reality tv show.

We started with the Heritage bank ad and went on to the ‘Yum yum’ Samvita add and for episode three(3), we have reviewed the the Dano step by step, glass by glass Ad.

We talked about 5 points of focus in the ad.

The big idea: Drinking Dano doesn’t in any way equal Tenis playing prowess. NO

The script: The story telling vibes was on point. YES

Art direction: The tone and style were really consistent. From scene to scene especially how the training progressed. YES

Performance: The little boy’s facial expression matched every single emotions, to portray the whole idea of the ad. YES

Production: IT was entirely clean and crisp.

So, we think this ad was a good one and we give it 4 over 5. See the ad review below and let us know if you agree with us

[embedded content]



