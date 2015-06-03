Nigeria News

Trump says pulling out of Iran nuclear deal will not hurt North Korea talks

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday says pulling out of the Iran nuclear deal will not have negative impact on his upcoming nuclear talks with North Korea.

He stressed that he would be open to negotiating new nuclear accord with Tehran.

Mr Trump told a news conference when asked if pulling out of the Iran deal would send the wrong message to Pyongyang that “I think it sends the right message.

“You know in seven years that deal will have expired and Iran is free to go ahead and create nuclear weapons.”

Trump, however, declined to say whether the U.S. would pull out of the nuclear deal before a May 12 deadline for a decision.

“We’ll see what happens.”

However, he expressed dissatisfaction with the pact, stressing “that is just not an acceptable situation. They’re not sitting back idly. They’re setting off missiles, which they say are for television purposes.

“I don’t think so, though that doesn’t mean we won’t negotiate a real agreement.”

(Reuters/NAN)

