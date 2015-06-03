APC tackles PDP over comments on ‘N6 billion’ convention dues

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to a statement by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) accusing it of planning to dip its hands into the coffers of the state governments under its control to fund upcoming congresses and convention.

The PDP had also accused the ruling party of lying to Nigerians on financial contributions for the events.

The opposition party in a statement on Sunday accused the APC of diverting funds meant for the development of states under its control to finance the programmes.

PREMIUM TIMES exclusively reported how 24 APC governors were asked to contribute N6 billion at N250 million each towards the convention.

But the APC claimed in a statement that the governors were only asked to pay their dues which some of them had defaulted on.

According to the APC, the governors were requested to pay up, especially in view of upcoming party activities. But the PDP was not impressed with the explanation.

The APC, while replying PDP in a statement on Monday by its Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdulahi explained that convention funds are contained in a budget ”which the convention committee has not submitted”. He said the dues had nothing to do with the convention.

The statement by the APC reads in part:

“In reaction to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) allegations on the management of the All Progressives Congress (APC) finances and the funding for the Party’s upcoming 2018 National Convention among other unsubstantiated allegations contained in a statement by a spokesman for the PDP, we refer the PDP to the APC’s 2016 published independent audit report and accompanying financial statements.

“In respect of the funding for our upcoming national convention, we also refer the PDP to our earlier issued statement and also invite PDP to note that the APC convention committee has not submitted a budget for the convention. Besides, the expenses for the National Convention to elect national officers and the presidential convention are duly captured in our 2018 budget. Therefore, the issue of N6 billion convention expenses is neither here nor there.

“Among other unsubstantiated allegations contained in a statement by a spokesman for the PDP, we refer the PDP to the APC’s 2016 published independent audit report and accompanying financial statements.

“While we assure Nigerians that the APC has not adopted the PDP’s practice of dipping their hands into the public till to fund its political activities as brazenly displayed during the 2015 elections, we equally call on the PDP to emulate the APC’s best practice of financial probity and openness by making public their audited reports and financial statements, if they have any.”