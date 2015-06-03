Nigeria News

Oyo govt fixes date for late Speaker’s burial

by 30/04/2018 15:21:00 0 comments 1 Views

The Oyo State Government has announced that the late Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Adesina Micheal Adeyemo, will be buried at his residence in Lanlate Area of the state on Thursday.

A statement by the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Toye Arulogun, said the Service of Songs for Mr Adeyemo, who died last Friday, after a brief illness, would hold on Wednesday at Oke Ado Baptist Church, Oke Ado Ibadan by 4.00 pm.

He said that there would be a Special Session and Lying in State at the House of Assembly Complex on Thursday by 8.00 am, while the burial motorcade would leave for Lanlate thereafter for the funeral service at New Garage Park, Lanlate Oyo State by 12 noon.

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category

Ryan Coogler Wife, Gay, Height, Biography, and Quick Facts

BUSTED: Tobi’s ex-girlfriend accuses him of sleeping with her friend

Presidency: Trump More Beneficial to Nigeria Than Obama

Information Nigeria Ad Reviews Series: Episode 3 – Dano Milk

BREAKING: Court orders forfeiture of Patience Jonathan’s houses in Abuja

Court convicts SAN, Nwobike, of justice perversion

Those who wait for me after leaving office will wait in vain, says Fayose

‘Very Superior’ Barcelona win La Liga

Boko Haram now collecting taxes from Nigerians in Borno, Yobe — Report

Germany to triple compensation for victims of terrorism – Report