Nigeria News

Three arrested in Ogun for attempting to steal MTN mast

by 30/04/2018 14:49:00 0 comments 1 Views

The Ogun State Police Command said on Monday that it arrested three suspected vandals, who allegedly tried to steal the mast of telecommunication giant, MTN, at Ode Remo in Remo North Local Government Area of the State.

The Command Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the suspects include: Balogun Lukman(38), a resident of number 3 K&S street, Ikotun Lagos; Sunday Kayode (39) a resident of Isheri Compound Lagos and Atanda Abiodun of number 25 Egbeda/Akowonjo Road, Bakery bus-stop Lagos.‎

Mr Oyeyemi said, they(suspects) were arrested on April 27 by a police patrol team of Ishara Division. He added that the suspects came with a blue coloured Ford bus to commit the crime.

”The suspects, who came with a blue colour Ford bus with Reg. No OYO NRK 842 XA were sighted at the mast around 2.00 a.m. with the vandalised parts of the mast, which includes three heavy duty batteries and small cutters,” he said.

The police spokesman said on sighting the policemen, the suspects took to their heels but were pursued and arrested.

He said two suspects however escaped adding that an investigation has commenced.

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category

Ryan Coogler Wife, Gay, Height, Biography, and Quick Facts

BUSTED: Tobi’s ex-girlfriend accuses him of sleeping with her friend

Presidency: Trump More Beneficial to Nigeria Than Obama

Information Nigeria Ad Reviews Series: Episode 3 – Dano Milk

BREAKING: Court orders forfeiture of Patience Jonathan’s houses in Abuja

Court convicts SAN, Nwobike, of justice perversion

Those who wait for me after leaving office will wait in vain, says Fayose

‘Very Superior’ Barcelona win La Liga

Boko Haram now collecting taxes from Nigerians in Borno, Yobe — Report

Germany to triple compensation for victims of terrorism – Report