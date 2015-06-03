Nigeria News

BREAKING: Buhari meets Trump (PHOTOS)

by 30/04/2018 12:54:00 0 comments 1 Views
President Muhammadu Buhari is at the White House where he is meeting the American President, Donald Trump.

In his welcome speech, Trump expressed appreciation for the visit.

He asked Buhari about what he had done with the issue of the kidnapped Nigerian girls, to which Buhari answered that Nigeria has not given up about their rescue, detailing the efforts of his administration to have them brought back.

Buhari also thanked his host for agreeing to have America sell the Tucano Jets to Nigeria, for which $496m has so far been paid.

