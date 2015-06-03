Nigeria News

6 foods that fight wrinkles and premature aging

by 30/04/2018 15:44:00 0 comments 1 Views

The old saying you’ve heard all your life, “you are what you eat,” is absolutely true when talking about your skin.
A radiant and beautiful skin is dependent on an abundant supply of essential nutrients. When you improve your diet, you can vastly improve the look of your skin.

Let’s face it; no one wants to get age spots, wrinkles, dark spots, circles under their eyes, and that infamous turkey chin before their time. Well, beautiful skin is as easy as eating delicious foods every day. How much easier can it get?

1.Tomatoes


Eating this vegetables may ward off (ultra-voilet) UV-induced damage like wrinkles, thanks to lycopene, the pigment that gives them their rich red color.
And cooked tomatoes are good for your skin, too. In fact, studies show that our bodies absorb lycopene more easily from tomato paste than from fresh tomatoes.


