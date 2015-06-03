Nigeria News

Raptors vs. Cavaliers: Sportsnet announces Round 2 schedule

The Toronto Raptors are playing the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round for the second straight year and Sportsnet will provide fans with multi-platform coverage of the action.

Sportsnet will be broadcasting Games 2, 3 and 6 on the main regional Sportsnet channels, Sportsnet ONE and Sportsnet NOW. On radio, Sportsnet 590 The FAN will broadcast Game 4.

Below is a full Raptors-Cavaliers Sportsnet broadcast schedule.

Game 2 – May 3, 5:30 p.m. ET on Sportsnet ONE
Game 3 – May 5, 8:00 p.m. ET on Sportsnet ONE
Game 4 – May 7, 8:30 p.m. ET on Sportsnet 590 The FAN
Game 6 – May 11, time TBD on Sportsnet (if necessary)

Fans can also catch up on the latest news, highlights and analysis with Tim & Sid (weekdays at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT) and nightly editions of Sportsnet Central on Sportsnet and Sportsnet NOW.

Additionally, Sportsnet.ca continues to deliver wall-to-wall NBA Playoffs coverage, including pre-game and post-game reports, news, videos and podcasts from Arden Zwelling, Jeff Blair, Dave Zarum, Steven Loung. Donnovan Bennett, J.D. Bunkis. Caroline Cameron, Faizal Khamisa and more.

