4 natural ways women can regrow hair on their bald head

Due to the difficulty in getting the right hair products which contain natural ingredients to buy is causing most women to have a bald frontal hairline.

Most products on the market contain chemicals which have adverse side effects.

To be on the safer side, try using these inexpensive and natural means to regrow your hair.

Onion



Most people don’t like to use onion because of its pungent smell. However, it is loaded with antibacterial and antifungal properties that help to restore lost nutrients to your scalp. It is also rich in sulfur, which is known to minimize breakage and thinning.

Massage the onion juice on the receding hairline and scalp. Leave it on for an hour. Rinse it clean with a mild shampoo.



