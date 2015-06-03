Nigeria News

Buhari reacts to Donald Trump’s ‘Shithole’ comment (Video)

by 30/04/2018 17:49:00 0 comments 1 Views

Sitting for a joint press conference, alongside President Donald Trump who invited him for a meeting in the United States, President Buhari reacted to the shithole comment credited to the U.S President.
President Buhari who was asked to comment on President Trump’s use of vulgar language to describe African nations, said;

”I am very careful with what the press says other than myself. I am not sure whether that allegation against the presidnet is true or not. So the best thing for me to do is to keep quiet” he said.

President Donald Trump who reacted to the question, said;

We didn’t discuss it but you do have some countries that are in very bad shape and very tough places to live in.We didn’t discuss it because the presidnet knows me and he knows where I am coming from and I appreciate that’

Click Here To Download Edujandon.com News App From Playstore

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category

Who Is Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje? Is He Married To A Wife? Height 

Kimora Lee Simmons Kids, Husband, Parents, Height, Ethnicity, Bio

4 natural ways women can regrow hair on their bald head

Raptors vs. Cavaliers: Sportsnet announces Round 2 schedule

6 foods that fight wrinkles and premature aging

Why I wrote book on Jonathan’s government – Okonjo-Iweala

BREAKING: Buhari meets Trump (PHOTOS)

Omo-Agege’s Suspension Illegal – AGF

Fidelity Bank declares N18.9 billion profit

Three arrested in Ogun for attempting to steal MTN mast