Davido finally reveals why he is sticking with Chioma!

It is no longer news that DMW boss Davido is head over heels in love with Babcock undergraduate Chioma Avril Rowland whom he openly calls the love of his life.

What has however remained a mystery until now is why the 25 year old Davido is sticking with Chioma and openly declaring love for her to the chagrin of all the other women in his life including his baby mamas.

A number of reports have suggested that it could be because of Chioma’s culinary skills as the young lady is known to be a good chef.

Well, Davido has finally revealed why he has chosen Chioma of all the women in his life. According to Davido in the latest song he has released for the love of his life titled Assurance!

In the song, Davido opened up about how Chioma stood by him through all the journey of his fame.

Chioma who is a year older today, had a pre birthday party organized for her by Davido and he could not stop talking about her to his friends.

“My baby has given me assurance” he said in a line of the song.

The song is set to be released today.