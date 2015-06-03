Nigeria News

‎I would like to visit Nigeria – Trump

by 30/04/2018 16:30:00 0 comments 1 Views

President Donald Trump on Monday said he would like to visit Nigeria, describing it as an “amazing country.”

Mr Trump spoke while receiving President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House.

“Well, I would like very much to visit Nigeria. It is an amazing country. In certain ways, I hear from the standpoint of the beauty of a country — there’s no country more beautiful,” he said.

Mr Trump received Mr Buhari in his first meeting with a leader from sub-Saharan Africa at the White House. The two leaders emphasised the need to improve trade, technology and human rights records.

Mr Buhari acknowledged Mr Trump’s mild gesture about Nigeria’s beauty, but did not immediately say whether he would invite him to Nigeria.

The warming remarks was made at the same time as when Mr Trump decried Nigeria’s corruption, saying it was “massive.”

The last sitting American president to visit Nigeria was George Bush, who came in in 2003 for discussions with former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Mr Trump rejected demands that he should relax his stringent immigration policy to allow migrants from poorer country, saying the U.S. is operating “a stupid” immigration policy that has made it the butt of jokes across the world.

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category

Who Is Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje? Is He Married To A Wife? Height 

Kimora Lee Simmons Kids, Husband, Parents, Height, Ethnicity, Bio

4 natural ways women can regrow hair on their bald head

Raptors vs. Cavaliers: Sportsnet announces Round 2 schedule

6 foods that fight wrinkles and premature aging

Why I wrote book on Jonathan’s government – Okonjo-Iweala

BREAKING: Buhari meets Trump (PHOTOS)

Omo-Agege’s Suspension Illegal – AGF

Fidelity Bank declares N18.9 billion profit

Three arrested in Ogun for attempting to steal MTN mast