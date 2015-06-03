Davido gifts his girlfriend, Chioma a Porshe on her birthday

Nigerian superstar singer, Davido is crazy in love with his heartthrob, Choima Avril, who turned 23 on Monday, April 30, 2018, and the "FIA" singer has gone out of his way to prove just how smitten he is with her.



The musician gifted his girl a brand new luxury Porshe vehicle which reportedly costs 45 million naira with a plate number that reads 'Assurance'.

Davido, who had also released a song “Assurance” dedicated to her, wrote on his social media pages as he shared the video below:



I give my baby ASSURANCE!!! I love you baby!! WE IN THIS 4 LIFE!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️???????????? @thechefchi !! HAPPY BIRTHDAY CHIOM CHIOM !! FROM ME TO YOU!! I BOUGHT MY BABY A PORSCHE!! ????????????