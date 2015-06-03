Young Men Pose With Big Python Killed In Edo State (Photos)

One of the young men celebrating his achievement

A big python was recently killed by some brothers in Uhonmora – Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State.

The young men who are proud of their ‘heroic deed’ displayed the reptile on their necks as they posed for pictures shared on social media.

They have promised to kill more snakes and crocodiles in the nearest future.

See more photos:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria



