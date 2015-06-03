Nollywood Actor, Egbuche Boyd Renounces His Ex Girlfriend Publicly After Death Threat (Photos)

Fast rising Nollywood actor, Egbuche Boyd, has taken to his Facebook account to warn his ex-girlfriend who he claims is being targeted for a kill by the girlfriend of the man she’s currently dating.

In a lengthy post, he further renounced his association with her as he warns her of an impending danger to her life.

Here’s his post in full below;

***********

“This note will serve as a prove of my clear conscience and innocence. Chizzy broke up with me on the 25th of September 2017 after a little misunderstanding and exchange of words over the phone. She moved on with a guy called sage and has been happy with him ever since then.

“I know I’ve tried getting her back in many open and genuine ways…through friends from overseas and friends from nollywood. Even through her own friends and cousins…but I got a strange text today being 09/04/2018 at around 13:00 hours asking me to warn her to stop seeing sage.

“That the guy sage belongs to their Queen and that their said Queen is angry that she is sharing her man with her. And have ordered a hit on her. Actually the person behind the text said he/she couldn’t do it knowing her as my girlfriend because I’ve saved him/her once and that he/she is now paying me back by not harming her.(mind you I don’t know this person because I’ve actually saved allot of people) so the person is asking me to warn her to stop seeing sage or they will Bleep her up!

“Now I don’t know what that means. I am about making it open to everyone that we’ve gone our separate ways since September 2017 and that she stopped visiting or passing her nights in my house ever since then. I don’t want to have any problems with cultist or anybody for any reason.

“I’ve got my life goals to Archie. And I’ve actually passed her the message of warning. God is my witness…because I’m feeling and sensing trouble or danger and I don’t like the feelings.”

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria



