Shocker: Alleged NYSC Member Runs Mad In Broad Daylight In Enugu (Video)

by 30/04/2018 23:34:00 0 comments 1 Views

The usually quite atmosphere at New Haven in Enugu city has been rent by an unusual demonstrating of madness from a young man recently.

The man said to be a member of the National Youth Service Corps who was wearing the traditional Khaki uniform was reportedly running mad and startling residents.

Local reports show that the young man was seen roaming about the town while scavenging dirt from the bushes and gutters. At some point he is seen breaking into a run before laughing out bizarrcely.

Tori.ng cannot yet independently verify if the unidentified man is really a member of the NYSC or whether he is someone who just found the uniform and decided to wear it.

A very short video showing the man scavenging dirt has gone viral. Watch below:

