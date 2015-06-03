Lupita Nyong’o Dating, Boyfriend, Body Measurements, Age, Height

image source

Lupita Nyong’o (Nyongo) is a Kenyan-Mexican actress who started out her

career in Hollywood as a production assistant. She is well known for her role as Patsey in Steve McQueen’s historical drama 12 Years a Slave (2013), for which she won several awards. Below is more information on the stunning actress who is the daughter of Kenyan

politician, Peter Anyang Nyong’o.

Lupita Nyong’o Bio, Age

Lupita Nyong’o was born in Mexico to Dorothy Ogada Buya and Peter Anyang’ Nyong’o. This was after her parents moved from Kenya in 1980 due to a political crisis. She was born on March 1, 1983. Both her paternal and maternal sides are Luo. She was named Lupita, a diminutive of Guadalupe as it is the tradition of Luo to name a child after the events of the day they’re born. Her family later returned to Kenya months after her birth. They resided in Nairobi in the early days of her childhood. At age 16, her parents sent her to Mexico to learn Spanish.

Having come from an artistic background, Lupita developed an interest in acting quite early. Reports say performances by children and trips to see plays were a staple during their family get-togethers. She also acted in school plays while at Rusinga International School Kenya.

Her professional acting career kicked off with a role as Juliet in the Romeo and Juliet, a production by the Nairobi-based repertory company Phoenix Players. The same time, she played on The Razzle and There Goes The Bride.

She later attended St. Mary’s School in Nairobi and was awarded an IB Diploma in 2001. She left Kenya for the United States to further her education. In the US, she enrolled in Hampshire College where she obtained a degree in film and theatre studies.

After school, she started working as part of the production crew for a handful of films such as The Namesake, Where God Left His Shoes, and The Constant Gardner

Her time at the production crew ended when she was inspired to give acting a try by the British star of The Constant Gardener, Ralph Fiennes. In 2008, she landed a role in a short film “East River”. For the love she has for her home country, she returned to Kenya and starred in Kenya’s TV series Shuga, a UNICEF/MTV Base drama about HIV prevention. The next year, Lupita wrote, directed and produced the documentary In My Genes, which tells the story of the discriminatory treatment of Kenya’s albino population. Fortunately, the documentary won First Prize at the 2008 Five College Film Festival.

She joined Yale School of Drama to improve her skills. At the school, Lupita Nyong’o played in a good number of stage productions such as Uncle Vanya, Taming of the Shrew, The Winter’s Tale and more. Her performance earned her Herschel Williams Prize in the 2011-2012 academic year for acting students with outstanding ability.

She shot to fame after she finished her education at Yale School and was cast in the historical drama 12 Years a Slave by Steve McQueen. Her role as Patsey in the 2013 movie was praised enthusiastically by critics. The same role got her nominations for different awards including a BAFTA Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress, two Screen Actors Guild Awards of which she won one Best Supporting Actress. She was also honored with an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress, making her the sixth black actress to receive the award. Likewise, she is the first African actress to win the award and first Kenyan actress to win an Oscar as well as the first Mexican to win the award.

More so, she was the fifteenth actress to win an Oscar for a debut performance in a feature film. Other theatrical works and films she appeared include; Non-stop (2014), Star Wars Wars: The Force Awaken (2015), The Last Jedi, The Jungle Books, Queen of Katwe, Eclipsed and Black Panther. Her role in Eclipsed won her Obie Award for outstanding performance.

Dating, Boyfriend

Lupita’s love life became her fans interest ever since she gained international fame in 2012 when she bagged an Academy Award. As a result, different media houses have tried to link her to various co-stars and other celebrities. But till date, the black beauty’s has never confirmed any speculation concerning her love life.

Most recently, she was said to be dating Black Panther co-star Michael B. Jordan because of the way they interact and connect with each other. The two stars have not confirmed anything. This brings us to the conclusion that she is probably not seeing anyone or doesn’t want us to know who she is dating.

Height, Body Measurement

Lupita Nyong’o is beautiful and confident. She has a very stunning physique with a height of 1.65m (5ft 5in). She weighs 51kg (112.5lbs). Her chest and waist sizes are 34 inches and 24 inches respectively. She wears size 6 dress and a shoe size of 8.5 (US). Lupita’s breast size or bra size is 34A and hip size is 37 inches.