Who Is Ne-Yo’s Wife Or Is He Gay? What Is His Age And Who Are His Kids? 

image source

Ne-Yo needs no introduction in the RnB world. His talents stretch across songwriting, singing, record producing, acting and dancing. His fame journey started when he penned the 2004 hit song “Let Me Love You” sung by Marion. The song was successful in the United States and therefore led to an informal meeting between Ne-Yo and Def Jam’s label head. Ne-Yo soon signed a recording contract with them and thus, a star was born.

A couple of things made Ne-Yo a unique artist. He could certainly sing and dance spectacularly and for a while took to wearing hats that soon became his signature look in videos and public appearances. His debut album was titled “In My Own Words” and released in 2006. It was very successful and was certified platinum in the United States, United Kingdom, Japan and Australia. “So Sick” was his second single which was released in September 2005 and became a commercial success in the United States, reaching the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100, and was certified platinum four times in the US and twice in Japan.

It was the start of Ne-Yo’s chart-topping and award-winning career. From his 2006 album came “When You’re Mad” and “Sexy Love” which reached number 15 and number 7 on the Billboard Hot 100. Ne-Yo came right on with his second album in April 2007. The album named “Because of You”, was the second number one platinum-selling album debuted on the US Billboard 200 and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts.

See Also: Wale Biography, Net Worth, Family, Quick Facts

His second studio album, Because of You, won a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary R&B Album at the 2008 Grammy Awards. The album was likewise nominated for Best Contemporary R&B Album and Album of the Year at the 2009 Grammy Awards, “Closer” for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance, and “Miss Independent” for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance and Best R&B Song. Year of the Gentleman, his third studio album was released internationally in August 2008. It has so far been certified platinum twice in the US, selling two million copies, also platinum three times in the UK and once in Japan.

Ne-Yo Birthdate – What is His Age?

As can be seen from above, Ne-Yo who was born Shaffer Chimere Smith on October 18, 1979, has achieved quite a lot musically at his age. Asides his successful albums, he has also appeared as a guest judge on NBC’s America’s Got Talent judge cuts on July 12, 2016. He is also a judge for the reality competition series World of Dance with Jennifer Lopez and Derek Hough. Ne-Yo has also appeared in bit roles in movies over the years some of which include; Save the Last Dance 2, Stomp the Yard, CSI: NY, and The Fresh Beat Band.

Who Is Ne-Yo’s Wife Or Is He Gay?

Ne-Yo announced in September 2015 that he was engaged to Crystal Renay Williams and they were expecting a child. The two got married on February 20, 2016, and had a son in March 2016.

His wife, Crystal Renay Williams grew up with next to nothing in Florida before moving to Los Angeles in 2011 and her fortunes got significantly better. She began modeling and soon landed a role on the reality TV show About Business. Then she met the high flying musician and the rest, as they say, is history.

Who Are His Kids?

Prior to getting married, Ne-Yo’s girlfriend Jessica White, in 2005, gave birth to a child, a boy who they named Chimere after Ne-Yo. Ne-Yo initially believed that the child was his but that was later disproved.

Later in 2010, Ne-Yo spoke to Ebony, revealing that he and his girlfriend, Monyetta Shaw, were expecting their first child together Monyetta Shaw gave birth early to a girl who was named Madilyn Grace Smith, on November 12, 2010, in Atlanta, Georgia. Ne-Yo declared his love for his newborn stating; “I’ve been in love before but this feels like nothing I’ve ever felt… like I’m in love for the first time.”

In September 2011, Ne-Yo again revealed that he was expecting his second child with Shaw. That time around, Shaw gave birth to a boy, Mason Evan Smith, on October 9, 2011.

His third child is, of course, Shaffer Chimere Smith, Jr., born in March 2016 to him by his wife, Crystal Williams. Ne-Yo seems to be settling well into the life of a family man and seems very devoted to all his children.