Chanel Iman – Bio, Body Stats, Mother, Relationship With Asap Rocky 

image source

Chanel Iman is one of the most famous Blasian celebrities in the world right now. Blasian celebrities result from interracial marriages between Asians and blacks which are not especially common. Chanel Iman has taken the unique good looks that resulted from her parent’s union to become a well-known figure as a Victoria Secret Angel. In fact, she was declared as one of the top 30 models of the 2000s by Vogue Paris.

Chanel Iman’s Bio

Chanel Iman was born Chanel Iman Robinson Shepard on December 1, 1990. She was born in Atlanta, Georgia to a Korean and African American mother and an African American father. She, however, spent most of her developing years in Los Angeles, Califonia.

Her modeling career started as early as 12 years old. She was with Ford Models in Los Angeles, Califonia before flying to New York in 2006 and winning third place in Ford’s Supermodel of the World contest. She soon signed on with the agency and began a whirlwind life with appearances in editorials for Allure, Dubai, American, and Ukrainian Harpers Bazaar, V, i-D, Pop, Italian, British, and Indonesian Elle, Italian Vanity Fair, and several international Vogues.

She appeared on the cover of Teen Vogue in February and July 2007 with Karlie Kloss and Ali Michael, photographed by Patrick Demarchelier. She made her second cover appearance on Teen Vogue in November 2009 with Jordan Dunn. She has subsequently covered American, British, and Italian Elle, American and French L’Officiel, i-D, Dubai and Ukrainian Harper’s Bazaar, Lula, Korean, Teen, and American Vogue.

She is not just a picture in a magazine or even a cover person, however. She also walks runways. She has stalked the runways for Burberry, Oscar de la Renta, Tom Ford, Gucci, Balenciaga, Max Mara, Jason Wu, Versace, Yves Saint Laurent, Hugo Boss, Stella McCartney, DKNY, Moschino, Tommy Hilfiger, Dior, Michael Kors, Alexander McQueen, Ralph Lauren, Dolce & Gabbana, Kenzo, Hermés, Louis Vuitton, Roberto Cavalli, Marc Jacobs, DSquared2, John Galliano, and Bottega Veneta.

She also appears in advertising campaigns for Dolce & Gabbana, Ralph Lauren, DKNY, Bottega Veneta, DSquared2, Jean Paul Gaultier, Saks Fifth Avenue, Lord & Taylor, GAP, Express, Mizani, Dennis Basso, Swarovski, XOXO, Benetton, J. Crew, Barneys New York, and Victoria’s Secret. She became a Victoria’s Secret Angel and was also subsequently used in several of the company’s campaigns.

She has appeared as a correspondent in MTV’s brief revival of House of Style with Bar Refaeli. She was a guest judge on the two-hour season premiere of America’s Next Top Model, Cycle 13 in 2009. She has also taken a gander at acting, appearing in the 2015 film Dope which premiered at the 2015 Sundance Film Festival and in the Crackle original movie, Mad Families in 2017.

See Also: 10 Famous Half Black Half Asian (Blasian) Celebrities

Music videos have also seen Chanel Iman putting up an appearance. She was in Beyoncé’s music video for “Yonce”, Usher’s music video for “Dive” and The Weeknd’s music video for “Can’t Feel My Face”. Intel has released a Kinect video game on Xbox Live Arcade starring Chanel Iman, Chris Evans and Redfoo of LMFAO.

Iman also involves herself in activism. In 2011, for instance, she traveled to East Africa on a work trip where she became one of a handful of celebrities attached to USAID and Ad Council’s FWD campaign, an awareness initiative tied to that year’s drought in East Africa. She also joined Uma Thurman, Geena Davis, and Josh Hartnett in TV and internet ads to “forward the facts” about the crisis. Iman is also an advocate for education and set up primary schools in impoverished rural areas in Tanzania and Uganda. Several young girls in Kenya have also received sponsorship which covers their daily necessities and academic tuition.

Who Is Her Mother?

Chanel Iman appears to be very close to her mother, China Robinson, who is an Asian/ African-American. She appeared on an episode of the Tyra Banks Show in October 2007. Her mother also helped her open a clothing boutique in Culver City, California called The Red Bag.

Chanel Iman Body Stats

Chanel Iman has a slim build, weighing just 51 kg or 112.5 pounds and standing at 5 ft 10 in or 178 cm.

Relationship With Asap Rocky

Iman started dating rapper ASAP Rocky in April 2013 but the two broke up on October 27, 2014, after nearly eighteen months of dating. The Daily Mail Rocky claimed that the breakup was as a result of a “delayed touring schedule”.

In August 2015, Iman moved on to Lakers basketball player Jordan Clarkson, although their relationship was short-lived due to cheating rumors.

Iman announced her engagement to New York Giants Wide Receiver Sterling Shepard on December 2, 2017. The two were married on March 3, 2018, at the Beverly Hills Hotel.