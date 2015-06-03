Ekiti 2018: AU warns against vote buying, cautions INEC

The African Union Economic, Social and Cultural Council (AU-ECOSSOC) has charged the relevant Nigerian authorities and Ekiti citizens to ensure the July 14 governorship election is not ruined by vote buying by money bags.

It noted that the Ekiti election would be a “window” through which Nigerians could peep into the 2019 general polls.

The group further charged political parties to conduct free, fair and credible primaries that would be in tandem with international best practices.

“Election is a process, no bad process can produce a good election, so all parties must conduct acceptable primaries,” the Nigerian Representative in AU-ECOSSOC in charge of welfare and health, Tunji Asaolu, said in Ado-Ekiti on Monday.

He said the group would begin aggressive sensitisation of the electorate in Ekiti on the ills inherent in votes for cash syndrome, which he described as the worst that could ever happen to any society.

“If you sell your conscience on the day of election or at the primaries, your rights as a citizen cease to exist from that point,” said Mr Asaolu.

“You can no longer request for good roads that you deserve or ask for qualitative education for your children as a right and other things you are entitled to as a citizen. That is why it is important for you to vote freely for whoever you think will represent the people well.”

Mr Asaolu added that the Ekiti election would measure how serious the country is with the emerging democratic dispensation.

According to him, Nigeria should build on the gains garnered in the 2015 elections, which was acclaimed by the international community to be substantially credible.

“Nigeria’s prestige this time is on the line. The civilised world will not accept anything short of free and fair election neither would Ekiti state citizens accept irregularities or business as usual,” he said.

“Everything is going right at the moment for Nigeria: The economy is getting stronger, Nigeria is regaining her confidence after being away from diplomatic circle and finally playing significant role of the giant of Africa.

“For Nigeria to arrive and take her distinguish seat among the comity of nations, she must first and foremost get the election right this time.”

“For primaries to be free and credible, delegates must be allowed to choose their preferred candidate,” Mr Asaolu further stated.

“Violence must not be triggered through imposition of candidate that is not the will of the people.

“Thuggery and hate speech should be avoided and money should not be used to cajole our people.

“Again, the INEC must be truly independent to be able to discharge its duties and there should be a right legal framework that will guide the conduct of our elections.”