I prefer Buhari to Obasanjo – Oba of Lagos

The Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, on Monday said he preferred President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to that of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Mr Akiolu also asked Nigerians to give Mr Buhari another four years to reposition the country as the president.

The traditional ruler spoke at the opening ceremony of the 17th Lagos Housing Fair in Lagos, Punch newspaper reports.

The Lagos monarch also stated that former President Goodluck Jonathan would have been a better leader if he hadn’t allowed some people to exploit his weakness as president.

“Buhari has to do more, I agree, but we all have to assist by giving him another four years and see where he will take Nigeria to,” the monarch said.

“I am supporting what is good for Nigeria. In 2011, Buhari sent Tony Momoh to me that he was coming to meet the leaders of Lagos in my palace by 1pm, he came by 3pm and said he was delayed by bad roads and traffic. I told him he caused it because he cancelled the metro line of Lagos State in 1984. I told him I would not tell Lagos people to vote for him.

“But in 2015 when he came, it was on a Friday, he came with my son, Bola Tinubu, and I noticed that for 20 minutes it rained. It occurred to me that God is going to favour this man.”

The monarch added that Mr Obasanjo keeps deceiving Nigerians because of his selfish interest.

“I prefer Buhari to Obasanjo. Obasanjo keeps deceiving people for what he is after. But if Buhari is given another chance and God gives him good health and he chooses the right people to work with, Nigeria will be a better place.”

He also called on government to revisit national security policies, to arrest the incidence of insecurity across the country.

“What the government was supposed to do 20 years ago, they did not do it. Many years ago, I suggested to them to revisit all national security policies. If you sack all the security service chiefs, the same set of people will still come back,” he said.