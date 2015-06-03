Nigeria News

Davido features girlfriend in much-hyped video ‘Assurance’

The rave of the moment, David Adeleke, aka Davido, has featured his lover, Chioma Rowland, in the video of his much-hyped song titled ‘Assurance’.

For weeks unending, the singer promised to drop the video of what he described as “the biggest song in Nigeria.”

The song is an ode to his girlfriend who turned 25 on Monday.

The Omo Baba Olowo’s (OBO) generosity to his new girlfriend, reached another level when he presented her with a N45 million Porsche on her birthday.

The “IF” crooner sprang a surprise at Chioma’s birthday by presenting her with the luxury ride.

