Aspiring billionaire, Miracle, reveals how he’ll spend BBNaija prize money

Aspiring billionaire, Miracle, reveals how he’ll spend BBNaija prize moneyby Seun Oluwapo 01/05/2018 07:36:00 0 comments 1 Views
Miracle Igbokwe, winner of Big Brother Naija ‘Double Wahala’, has revealed how he intends to spend his N25 million prize money.
[embedded content]
The pilot made the disclosure on Monday at a press briefing in Lagos.
Miracle, who also won N20m worth of gifts among other things, said he will use part of the money to embark on a training to get his licence as a commercial pilot.
“I just finished my private pilot licence training and was planning to do the commercial pilot licence training but I was having issues with funds,” said the reality TV star.
“Now, God has blessed me with funds, so, obviously, I will go for the CPL training.
Miracle said he will invest heavily in agriculture, and also noted that his ultimate goal in life is to become a billionaire.
He said: “A lot of you know that I have a goal to become a billionaire — and one of my plans towards becoming a billionaire is investing in agriculture on a large scale.”
[embedded content]
Click Here to Comment on this Article