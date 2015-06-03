Nigeria News

NFF to receive FIFA $2m advance for Eagles

by 01/05/2018 07:32:00 0 comments 1 Views
The Nigeria Football Federation is to be given a $2m  advance  by FIFA  towards the preparations of the Super Eagles for  the Russia 2018 World Cup next month.

The  world football body will also  give  other four  African football federations a $2m  advance each to pay player bonuses before the tournament.

The Confederation of African Football says the agreement for Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal and Tunisia will help “settle beforehand the question of bonuses.”

The 32 federations sending teams to the World Cup get $1.5m each from FIFA to prepare, plus at least $8m in prize money after the tournament. The winners get $38m.

Money disputes at previous World Cups “affected badly the image of African football, with a considerable impact on team performances,” CAF said.

At the 2014 World Cup,  Cameroon arrived late, Ghana’s government had to fly in $3m cash to avert a strike and Nigeria players cancelled a team practice, according to AP.

According to a report on the CAF official website, the decision comes on the heels of negotiations initiated by CAF president  Ahmad  with the FIFA administration, leading to the exceptional agreement granted on April 12.

This follows a decision by the CAF Emergency Committee on December  1, and ratified by the CAF Executive Committee on January  10.

The meeting had agreed on providing exceptional financial support to the five African representatives towards their preparations for the impending tournament in Russia.

“This agreement, for an advance on the financial allocation by FIFA, aims to allow representatives at World Cups to have a harmonious preparation.

“It will also help to settle beforehand the question of bonuses due the players, which in the previous editions of the competitions has led to situations which affected badly the image of African football, with a considerable impact on team performances,” Ahmad said.

