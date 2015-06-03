Nigeria News

Kiss Daniel Unveils His Own Chioma And You Won’t Believe Who She Is! (Photos)

by 01/05/2018 17:00:00 0 comments 1 Views

Kiss Daniel Unfollows Everybody, Deletes Instagram Photos & Videos.. He Now Follows Only 1 Person And Its A “She”, a Chidinma !Kiss Daniel is on the headline today and it’s supposed to be because of his special moment, his birthday but then it’s not.

Kiss Daniel pulled a controversy earlier on his IG account as he unfollows Everybody , Delete Instagram Photos & Videos

However he left only 1 person and it’s a she.. Should we conclude Kiss Daniel has found his own Chioma?

See below;

