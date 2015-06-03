Tunde Ednut Reacts After Davido Bought N45m Porsche car For Chioma

The news of Davido and his beautiful girlfriendChioma has got the internet buzzing after he gifted her a Porshe car as a birthday gift.

The car which came with a plate number that reads ‘Assurance’ reportedly costs 45 million naira, and Chioma couldn’t hide her joy after she got the gift from Davido .

Surprisingly, Davido also wrote and released a song titles ‘assurance’ to celebrate Chioma . In the spirit of this wonderful gift, a couple of Nigerian celebrities have taken to social media to react to the gift.

Tunde Ednut in reaction disclosed that Many boyfriends are AUTOMATICALLY USELESS because of what Davido has done.

His post reads:

“ Davido buys Chioma a PORSCHE CAR worth N45,000,000 as her birthday gift ????. This is love. Many boyfriends are AUTOMATICALLY USELESS because of what Davido has done this night.”