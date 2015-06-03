Nigeria News

I’m Blocking Davido In My Wife’s Timeline – Comedian AY’s Reacts to Davido Buying Porsche For Chioma

Comedian and actor, Ayo Makun, has reacted to superstar singer, Davido, who surprised his girlfriend, Chioma with a Porsche as her birthday gift.
Superstar singer, Davido surprised his girlfriend, Chioma Rowland with a Porsche luxury car as her 23rd birthday gift after a dinner in celebration of her birthday in Lagos on Monday night.

In a video clip which has since gone viral online, the singer revealed the moment she saw the car and wrote: “I give my baby ASSURANCE!!! I love you baby!! WE IN THIS 4 LIFE!! @thechefchi !! HAPPY BIRTHDAY CHIOM CHIOM !! FROM ME TO YOU!! I BOUGHT MY BABY A PORSCHE!!.”

In a swift reaction to Davido’s show of love, popular comedian, AY Makun took to his Instagram page to express his shock at the singer’s gesture to his lover Chioma.

Chioma and her car gift from Davido

He wrote; “Davido you don’t have respect. I need to rush and go and block you from appearing on my wife’s timeline… This PORSCHE ASSURANCE gift to @thechefchi is too much for your age na. How much @miraclebigbrother win after waiting on the lord for 3 months in #bbnaija2018?

“God punish any man wey one begin type one page of poem give woman for instagram tomorrow morning all in the name of birthday wishes. @midas_interiors, (Mabel, AY’s wife) the good lord told me you don’t want designer, you don’t want Ferrari but my love. All these are the things of the world, lets just continue to serve the living God and avoid #yorubademons like these lazy Nigerian OBO youth. in short make God scatter this world make everybody start afresh #assurance.”

