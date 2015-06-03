????Davido And Chioma All Loved Up At Her 23rd Birthday Dinner (Photos)

Some romantic photos have emerged online showing how music star, Davido and his chef girlfriend, Chioma Rowland, were all loved up during her 23rd birthday dinner.Davido and Chioma during her birthday dinner

Music star, Davido’s girlfriend, Chioma Rowland has been having the best 23rd birthday ever. From

getting a Porsche as a birthday gift to having a song written about her, and even featuring in the music video.

The latest celebrity couple also attended two events last weekend to celebrate Chioma’s birthday; a pre-birthday party and a birthday dinner.

At the dinner, Davido and Chioma were so loved up and cute as many still could not get enough of their love.

Here are more photos of them at the dinner;



