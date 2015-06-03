Sunday Oliseh Resigns As Fortuna Sittard’s Chief Coach

Former Super Eagles player and coach, Sunday Oliseh has parted ways with his Dutch club as he seeks a brighter future.Sunday Oliseh has announced on Twitter that he has left his job as coach in Europe.

The young man who represented Nigeria at international levels revealed his contract has expired and it hasn’t been renewed.



“Today 1st Of May 2018 officially ends my contract with Fortuna Sittard as Chief Coach. A big thank you to all who helped make this past 17 months a phenomenal success, especially Gino Facenna,Alex Voigt, my players ,people of Sittard and all well wishers. Stay blessed.” he posted.