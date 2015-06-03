Nigeria News

Champions League: Real Madrid beat Bayern to final ticket

01/05/2018

Real Madrid are through to the final of the Champions League after a nail-biting encounter against Bayern Munich on Tuesday night.

After recording a 2-1 win away at the Allianz Arena in the first leg, Real Madrid had a slight edge going into Tuesday’s tie. But the frenetic clash ended in a 2-2 stalemate which was enough to see Zinedine Zidane’s men through to the final on a 4-3 aggregate scoreline.

Bayern made their intentions clear when they took the lead after only three minutes through Joshua Kimmich, but Madrid were level just eight minutes later as Karim Benzema got the equaliser.

A costly mistake from Bayern goalkeeper Sven Ulreich then gifted Benzema a second less than one minute into the second half before Real Madrid loanee James Rodriguez restored parity once again on the night.

Bayern could not find the one more goal they needed to end Madrid’s two-year reign as European champions.

