PHOTO NEWS: Workers celebrate May Day nationwide

Senator representing Kaduna Central, Sen Shehu Sani in a handshake with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha Ocheni at the 2018 May Day Celebration in Abuja on Tuesday (1/5/2018) with them are Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen Chris Ngige and President Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Comrade Ayuba Wabba 02278/1/5/2018/Sumaila Ibrahim/ICE/NAN

Workers queuing to enter the Eagle Square venue of the 2018 May Day Celebration in Abuja on Tuesday (1/5/2018) 02276/1/5/2018/Sumaila Ibrahim/ICE/NAN Pic 21. From left: President Trade Union Congress, (TUC) Comrade Bobboi Kaigama; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; President Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Comrade Ayuba Wabba; Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen Chris Ngige; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha; and the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Prof Stephen Ocheni at the 2018 May Day Celebration in Abuja on Tuesday (1/5/2018) 02277/1/5/2018/Sumaila Ibrahim/ICE/NAN Pic 22. Senator representing Kaduna Central, Sen Shehu Sani in a handshake with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha Ocheni at the 2018 May Day Celebration in Abuja on Tuesday (1/5/2018) with them are Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen Chris Ngige and President Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Comrade Ayuba Wabba 02278/1/5/2018/Sumaila Ibrahim/ICE/NAN