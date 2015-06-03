Nigeria News

CBN Denies Fire Outbreak At Headquarters

by 01/05/2018 17:38:00 0 comments 1 Views


The Central Bank of Nigeria on Tuesday debunked claim of fire at its headquarters in Abuja, saying that it was just smoke from a generator.

The apex bank in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Isaac Okorafor said “Reports that the Central Bank of Nigeria head office building is on fire are false.”

Okorafor said that the smoke came from the generator house of the bank which he said was far away from the main building

According to him, passersby who saw a pall of exhaust from the generator house far away from the building apparently mistook the exhaust for fire smoke.

Generator smoke?

He added that the CBN maintained a total security system that triggered safety alarms in the presence of smoke, saying that all fire engines and personnel received the alert only to discover that it was an unusual pall of exhaust.

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category

Presidency mocks PDP over Buhari’s meeting with Trump

NFF to receive FIFA $2m advance for Eagles

Aspiring billionaire, Miracle, reveals how he’ll spend BBNaija prize money

EXCLUSIVE: Ramsey Nouah speaks about Buhari, 2019, Nollywood

Sported 7: Oduduru breaks record, Hamilton takes Baku

Davido features girlfriend in much-hyped video ‘Assurance’

VIDEO: How I will spend my N25m – Miracle

What I discussed with Trump – Buhari

‎May Day: Reps ready to pass minimum wage bill – Dogara

Forgive me if I wrong you, Governor tells APC leaders