Nigeria News

Read the savage message Cee-C’s team wrote for those always talking about her

by 02/05/2018 03:54:00 0 comments 1 Views

Cee-C’s team dropped a savage message to those continuously talking about her . The message was posted on her officially recognized fan page this morning. It reads

She will not put others down to shine.
She will not talk about others to get attention.
She will not do the most to stay relevant.
She will not keep singing ill of others.
She has a lot to say, do not take her silent for granted.
She won’t bring herself low to discuss the past.
She apologises and moves on, but they discredit all she does.
She is a Queen,
She is a Success story,
She will shine, she will conquer.

Big brother is over and people still stay talking of HER, if she is not missed or important they should desist from mentioning her for just 2days and see how less important they become!
TeamCeece we will not give in to pressure, we are strong, classy successful people who know the TRUTH and will stick to our TRUTH, ignore people and cheap talk, let us ignore paid ads, forced communication,forced condescending conversations, talk is cheap.
GET KING CEECE OUT OF YOUR MOUTHS!
Well obviously you all won’t survive without her name on your lips 

She is their king. They keep showing how humble they are to her THRONE!!!!!

Source – Misspetite


Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category

Sophia Momodu Deletes Her Instagram Account After Been Bashed

Handsome 21-Year Old Final Year Student Of UNICAL Killed By Armed Robbers (Photo)

Read the savage message Cee-C’s team wrote for those always talking about her

INTERVIEW: Why I’m not convinced about state police – Buhari

Real Madrid 2-2 Bayern Munich: Football at its most dramatic

Okorocha approves automatic promotion for Imo workers

Meeting with Trump shows approval for Buhari – Officials

What I meant describing Nigerian youth as lazy – Buhari

How companies like MultiChoice innovate their content delivery for consumers

Nigeria’s Wilfred Ndidi wins Leicester City Young Player Award